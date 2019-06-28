Egypt delays Gaza talks ‘until further notice’ 

Egypt is yet to set a date for the arrival of its security delegation, which was due to arrive in the occupied Gaza Strip on 25 June, well-informed Palestinian sources told Al-Quds yesterday.

“The delegation’s visit will be determined by the Egyptian officials,” the sources explained, adding that the Palestinian Authority (PA) was yet to be informed of a new date.

Other local sources reported that the visit was delayed “until further notice”, noting that this was a result of “an Egyptian government internal agenda as well as issues linked to the PA and Hamas’ positions within the reconciliation agenda.”

Hamas’ leadership, the sources explained, had been in contact with the Egyptian officials to pressure Israel to fulfil its commitments of providing access for fuel shipments and to open a 15-mile fishing area.

The sources also pointed out that the attempts to stabilise the reconciliation file would resume “next week”. “The communications currently under way did not yield any progress.”

Fatah and Hamas factions have remained at odds since 2007, when Fatah refused to hand over power to newly elected Hamas officials.

