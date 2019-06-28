Libya’s Supreme Council calls on Haftar supporters to withdraw 

The Libyan High Council of State has called on all forces loyal to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar and involved in the attack on the capital, Tripoli, to withdraw from the “lost war”.

The council added in a statement that Haftar aims, through the war, to take over power and pass it onto his children.

The statement highlighted the victories achieved by the Libyan forces loyal to the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in particular the Gharyan Protection Force which recaptured the strategic town of Gharyan, south of the capital, on Wednesday after violent clashes with Haftar’s forces.

Meanwhile, council member, Mohamed Amari Zayed, said that countries supporting Haftar in his aggression are betting on a “losing horse”.

