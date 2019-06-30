Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Qatar shows commitment to Lebanon financial stability

June 30, 2019 at 1:45 pm | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News, Qatar
Ali Hassan Khalil, Lebanon's finance minister [Twitter]
Ali Hassan Khalil, Lebanon's finance minister [Twitter]
 June 30, 2019 at 1:45 pm

The Lebanese finance minister said on Sunday that Qatar’s position on purchasing Lebanese government bonds was serious and showed a commitment to the country’s financial stability, reported by Reuters. 

A Qatari government official said earlier that Qatar had bought some Lebanese government bonds as part of a $500 investment in the Lebanese economy.

“The Qatari talk is serious and expresses a commitment to the promise that was previously made to support financial stability in Lebanon,” Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil told Reuters.

“It will have a positive effect on the markets and we are following up contacts with Qatari officials for this purpose.”

READ: Qatar to disburse $3m for Syrian refugees in Jordan

Categories
LebanonMiddle EastNewsQatar
Show Comments
Show Comments