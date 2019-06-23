Qatar to disburse $3m for Syrian refugees in Jordan

The state-owned Qatar Fund for Development and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) yesterday signed a joint $3 million agreement to operate five primary health care clinics for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

In an official statement, the Qatari governmental institution said that the agreement was aiming “to provide comprehensive health care services to 35,000 Syrian refugees living in camps and civil areas for seven months.”

“The medical services will include reproductive health, mental health, dentistry, nutrition and intensive care transfers,” the statement added.

In recent years, Qatar supported several UNHCR-run programmes aimed at assisting refugees and displaced people.

In 2018, the Qatari fund provided $9 million in aid to support 560,000 refugees and displaced people in Iraq, Bangladesh and Yemen.

Jordan is one of the most affected countries by the Syrian war. It currently hosts some 1.3 million Syrians, half of whom hold refugee status, while the rest relocated there before the revolution.