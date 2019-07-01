Algeria: Workers’ Party chief ‘well taken care of’ in prison

The Director of Algeria Prison Administration Mokhtar Felioune said the head of Algeria’s Workers’ Party Louisa Hanoune is being “well taken care of” in prison.

“Rumours spread by some parties” about Hanoune’s health are “unfounded”, Felioune said, stressing that she has received medical attention and treatment as required by law.

He explained that Hanoune is being tried by a military court and since the military prison does not have a special section for female detainees, she was transferred to the women’s section of a prison “where she receives the same treatment as other prisoners”.

Felioune stressed that all ministers and senior state officials in “provisional detention” do not receive any special treatment, adding that the Algerian prisons are monitored by international bodies.

