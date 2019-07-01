Netanyahu threatens Gaza with new military aggression

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday threatened that he would launch a new military attack on the Gaza Strip if the security situation continued to deteriorate.

“We understand the suffering of Israelis living in the Gaza envelope areas, so we may have to go out in a military operation against the Gaza Strip, but according to the developments,” Netanyahu said at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting, without elaborating on the details of the military operation.

Netanyahu added that he imposed “harsh sanctions on Hamas” last week for what he said was the launching of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip which caused fires in the settlements surrounding Gaza.

“If we need, we will put a lot of pressure on them,” he added.

Israel last launched a military attack on the besieged Gaza Strip in early May killing at least ten Palestinians including two unborn children. However Israeli tanks and drones regularly enter the Gaza Strip, firing at farmers. While naval forces attack Palestinian fishermen.

UNRWA: Gaza moving ‘from bad to worse’