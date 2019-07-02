Hezbollah ‘secretly withdraws’ its forces in Syria

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has “secretly” pulled out large numbers of its forces in several areas across the Syrian capital of Damascus, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported yesterday.

Quoting Israel’s Channel 7, SOHR said that the move had also included the withdrawal of the Shi’ite group’s forces in the south of Syria.

The Hezbollah troops, the rights organisation pointed out, were moved to Damascus’ western countryside of Al-Zabadani.

The move came as Hezbollah and the Iranian militias have been limiting their operations in “the de-escalation zones” in the war-torn country.