Official: Tehran to start constructing Iran-Iraq railway soon

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Kheyrollah Khademi announced yesterday that Iran will begin constructing the railway project between the Iranian port of Shalamcheh and the Iraqi city of Basra in the coming months.

The Iranian news agency Fars quoted Khademi as saying that positive steps have been taken to start constructing the railway between the two countries after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Iraq.

READ: The Iran- Iraq railway line project

He added that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) had been signed between the two countries on the Shalamcheh-Basra railway line which will be 32 kilometres long.

He pointed out that Iran is ready to lay the tracks in Iraq if the government there provides the necessary land.