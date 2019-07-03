Iran’s Supreme Leader sacks senior military commanders

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has sacked the Commander of the Basij forces, Gholam-Hussein Gheybparvar, and the deputy Chief of Staff of the armed forces Ataollah Salehi, DPA reported yesterday.

Reporting the Iranian news agency IRNA, DPA said that Khamenei replaced Salehi with the Major General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and Gheybparvar with Major General Gholamreza Suliemani.

This comes a time of increased tensions in the region as a result of attacks on oil tankers in the Arabic Gulf which the US and it’s regional allies blame Tehran for, charges Iran denies.

Iran is also in the process of circumventing new sanctions imposed on it by the US after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal signed by Tehran and Europe in 2015.

