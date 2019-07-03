Netanyahu: Our strategy is to move battle to enemy’s field

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel’s strategy is to increase the number of reserve units and move the battle onto the enemy’s field, RT reported.

Speaking during a ceremony held to honour the Israeli military reserve units, Netanyahu said: “Our country is a small one, but when we are forced to defend ourselves, we must move the battle to a wider field, I mean the enemy’s field.”

Netanyahu said that the Israeli army is relatively large, but “it must be much larger because we face the same threats facing great powers.”

“When it is needed, we have to expand our land to keep up with the increase in our forces.”

He cited the 1973 war on Syria and Egypt, saying that Israel won that battle thanks to the reserve units, who allowed the army to attack its enemies not simply defend the country.

