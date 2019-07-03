Syria: Response to Israel strikes may change

Deputy Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad warned yesterday that the response to Israeli attacks on Syria might change in the future, Sputnik reported.

Mekdad’s remarks came one day after Israel struck alleged Iranian targets in Syria.

According to Sputnik, the Syrian air defence responded to the Israeli strikes in Homs and the outskirts of Damascus, noting that the strikes killed a number of civilians including a child.

The Russian news agency reported that a number of Syria homes were partially damaged when the remains of the Israeli missiles were destroyed by the Syrian defence.

“Do not be calm,” Mekdad said. “Syria may change its response in the future.”