US accuses Sudan’s army of ‘killing protestors’

US embassy in Sudan yesterday urged the international community to hold the Sudanese army accountable for “killing peaceful demonstrators over the past few days.”

“Sudanese security forces’ use of live ammunition against peaceful protesters was reprehensible, and military authorities should be held accountable for the resulting deaths,” the embassy said in a statement.

“The peaceful demonstrations in the capital city of Khartoum and many other cities throughout Sudan on 30 June underscore the demand of the people of Sudan for a civilian-led transitional government,” the statement added.

Washington called for “an immediate agreement on the formation of a civilian-led transitional government that is broadly accepted by the Sudanese people.”

Earlier on Sunday, demonstrators chanted slogans against the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and waved banners condemning violence against protesters, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Protesters also chanted calls for an investigation into the dispersal of a weeks-long protest camp near the army headquarters earlier this month, which left scores dead.

Rallies were also reported in the cities of Gadaref, Kassala, Khashm Algirba and Halfa in eastern Sudan, Kareema and Atbara in River Nile state, El-Obied in North Kordofan and Edamazine in Blue Nile state.

Sudan has been in turmoil since Sudan’s military establishment deposed long-serving President Omar al-Bashir early April following months of popular demonstrations against his 30-year rule.