Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

US Mideast envoy publishes economic plan of ‘deal of the century’ in Arabic

July 3, 2019 at 10:16 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, US
US President Donald Trump's Assistant and Special Representative for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (not seen) meet in Ramallah, West Bank on May 25, 2017 [Issam Rimawi / Anadolu Agency]
US Special Representative for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt in Ramallah, West Bank on 25 May 2017 [Issam Rimawi / Anadolu Agency]
 July 3, 2019 at 10:16 am

US Envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt, has published the economic part of the deal of the century in Arabic.

“While Palestinian leadership boycotted & tried (unsuccessfully) to undermine our workshop, Palestinians & the region deserve a chance to judge our economic plan for themselves. I’m pleased to share our Peace to Prosperity vision in Arabic!” Greenblatt wrote on Twitter yesterday.

Greenblatt revealed the full text of the economic plan, presented at the Bahrain workshop last week, entitled “From Peace to Prosperity … A New Vision for the Palestinian People.”

Last week US President Donald Trump’s advisor for the Middle East, Jared Kushner, revealed details of the plan, stating that $50 billion would be invested in the region. More than half of the funds would be spent in the Palestinian territories over ten years, while the rest would be split between Palestinian refugee-hosting countries Egypt, Lebanon, and Jordan.

READ: US ‘Peace to Prosperity’ conference actually offers Palestine little hope

Categories
Asia & AmericasIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUS
Show Comments
Show Comments