Amnesty calls for action to stop Egypt crushing opposition

Amnesty International has urged the international community to end its silence towards the Egyptian authorities’ crushing of opposition as well as violations of human rights.

The organisation explained that the Egyptian regime imprisons peaceful critics and opponents who face torture, enforced disappearances and cruel and inhuman prison conditions.

Calling on all countries to suspend the sale of “policing equipment and surveillance technology being used by Egyptian authorities to repress peaceful opposition”.

The call came two days after three human rights organisations have highlighted the plight of Misr Al-Qawiya party leader, Abdel Moneim Abul Fotouh, who has been imprisoned by the Egyptian regime in Tora prison for more than a year. He is facing a slow death in detention as a result of deliberate medical negligence, the groups said, similar to late President Mohamed Morsi.

