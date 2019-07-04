Egypt court orders release of Sheikh Qaradawi’s daughter

An Egyptian court yesterday ordered the release of the daughter of Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, the former head of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, under “precautionary measures” two years after her arrest.

“Precautionary measures” means that the defendant should surrender himself to the police station at his residence on a periodical basis.

The Public Prosecutor now has 24 hours to appeal the decision to release 56-year-old Ola before she can leave detention, if an appeal is submitted she will continue to be held.

Ola’s family had called for her and her husband Hossam Khalaf, to be released after they completed two years of pre-trial detention.

Yusuf Qaradawi’s granddaughter: ‘It never crossed our mind they would detain my mother because of my grandfather’

Her daughter, Ayah, said that her parents completed two years in pre-trial detention “without any charge or evidence of their guilt”.

“We have hope, Ayah added, that they will be released at the next hearing [which took place yesterday] in accordance with Egyptian law, in reference to their two years of pre-trial detention.”

In June 2017, Ola and Hosam, 58, were arrested by the Egyptian authorities after they were accused of “belonging to an illegal group, Muslim Brotherhood, and planning to carry out terror operations targeting state security and institutions.” Since then, the couple has been denied access to legal counsel, family visits and adequate medical care.