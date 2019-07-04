Mubarak’s son barred from attending Africa Cup of Nations games

The son of ousted Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak has complained that he and his brother have been barred from attending the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament being held in Cairo.

Alaa Mubarak wrote on Twitter: “Next time I will watch the game on television.”

Egyptians are required to obtain an identification via an online application system before being allowed to book tickets online, Alaa found his ID had been blocked.

He went on to add that his brother, Gamal, had bought tickets online but these were never sent to him and no explanation was offered by the company.

Alaa demanded that the Tazkarty ticket company, which is owned by the Egyptian Intelligence Directorate and is responsible for selling tickets to the championship, clarify why it has not been providing him and his brother the tickets they paid for.

Egypt last hosted the cup in 2006 when Hosni Mubarak was in power.