Netanyahu considers taking military action against Gaza

July 4, 2019 at 12:01 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C), and the then Israeli Army Chief of Staff Benny Gantz (L) visit a tactical headquarters of the Israeli Army in southern Israel near the border with Gaza on July 21, 2014 in near Beersheba, Israel. [Kobi Gideon/GPO via Getty Images]
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned yesterday that he would take military action against Gaza if calm did not return to the area in the south of Israel, the Times of Israel reported.

The newspaper reported Netanyahu saying that Israel was hoping for calm to return to the region, but that he had nevertheless ordered Israeli forces to prepare for possible military action in Gaza.

“Our policy is clear: We want to bring back calm, but at the same time, we are preparing for a large-scale military operation, if necessary. These are my orders for the army,” Netanyahu said.

This came after a security cabinet meeting that took place in the headquarters of the Gaza Division of the Israeli Army, near Kibbutz Re’im.

The meeting was held, according to the Times of Israel, to discuss the security situation with Gaza and other issues affecting the region.

