Tunisia: Parliament considers launching investigation into constitutional coup

The Tunisian parliament announced on Wednesday that it is considering the formation of a parliamentary commission of inquiry to investigate “news about some parties’ attempt to stage a coup,” following the recent deterioration of the president’s health.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondent, the request to form a commission of inquiry was submitted by a number of heads of parliamentary blocs, in a plenary session held Tuesday evening, at the parliament in the Tunisian capital, Tunis.

During the parliamentary session, Parliament Speaker Mohamed Ennaceur said that this “request will be presented to the parliament’s main office, the highest legislative body in the Tunisian house of representatives, in order to issue a final decision on the matter which will be announced during the coming session on Thursday.”

A number of parliamentary blocs’ leaders demanded to form a parliamentary commission of inquiry on news about some parties’ attempt to stage a coup and reveal the identity of people who spread rumours about the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi.

Last Friday, Tunisian journalist Lotfi Laamari accused, on a TV programme broadcasted by a private channel, First Vice President of the parliament, Abdelfattah Mourou, and National Alliance MP Sahbi ben Fraj of “trying to overthrow” the parliament speaker.