Israel raids Hebron homes as Judaisation process continues

Large numbers of Israeli occupation forces raided different areas across the occupied West Bank city of Hebron on Sunday, Arab48 reported. Local sources said that the Israelis broke into Palestinian homes in the neighbourhood of Issy and Wadi Al-Hariyeh.

Meanwhile, several groups of illegal Jewish settlers stormed into the Old City of Hebron and threw stones at the Palestinian homes near the colonial settlement of Kiryat Arba.

In the occupied Jordan Valley, meanwhile, Israelis using bulldozers have started work on a settler-only road to service the Jewish settlement of Maskiot. The Jordan Valley is subject to Israel’s intensive Judaisation process to end the Palestinian presence prior to its inevitable, and illegal, annexation by the occupation state.

As part of this process, Israel has confiscated Palestinian land for so-called military zones and “nature reserves”, harassed the indigenous population and demolished Palestinian homes.

