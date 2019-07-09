Portuguese / Spanish / English

Germany rejects US request to send ground troops to Syria 

July 9, 2019 at 9:28 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Germany, Middle East, News, Syria, US
US troops gathered at the scene of a suicide attack in Syria [AFP/Getty Images]
US troops gathered at the scene of an attack in Syria [AFP/Getty Images]
Germany yesterday rejected a US request to send ground troops to help combat Daesh militants in Syria.

“When I say that the government intends to continue with its ongoing measures in the framework of the anti-IS [Daesh] coalition, then that means no ground troops,” German government spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, said.

US special representative for Syria and the anti-Islamic State coalition, James Jeffrey, told the German news agency DPA and Die Welt newspaper that he wanted “Germany to provide ground troops, partly to replace US soldiers” in northern Syria.

Reuters reported that Germany’s rejection of the US request is likely to anger US President Donald Trump who wants Berlin to play a bigger military role in the Middle East.

