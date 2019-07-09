Hamas: Israel detentions in Jenin desperate attempt to quell resistance

Hamas said yesterday that the Israeli detention campaign in Jenin was “a desperate attempt to break the will of the Palestinian people and push them to give up the resistance.”

In a statement published on Hamas’ official website, the Palestinian movement said: “We confirm that Hamas members and officials will remain at the forefront of defending their people and homeland.”

The statement noted that most Hamas members and leaders spent dozens of years in Israeli jails, while others saw their sons killed resisting the occupation.

“Hamas calls for fighting off the Israeli occupation and its arbitrary policies against Palestinian civilians through an inclusive national unity that preserves the Palestinian principles and national partnership on the basis of the option of resistance,” the statement said.

It added: “We hail the Palestinian residents of the West Bank city of Jenin, which has always been the forefront of resisting the Israeli occupation.”

Hamas reiterated that the Palestinian people would remain resilient and steadfast in their homeland.

The statement concluded: “The national consensus to foil all Israeli plans aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause reflects that the Palestinian people are united in all their political positions.”