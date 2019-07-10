WHO: 1,000 Libyans killed, 5,000 wounded in 3 months

More than 1,000 Libyans have been killed and over 5,000 others have been wounded since the start of the military campaign led by renegade Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar to occupy Tripoli, WHO has said.

Writing on Twitter, WHO said : “The casualties of this week’s attack on a migrant centre in Tajoura are 53 dead and 130 injured, making the overall toll of the Tripoli conflict nearly 1,000 dead and more than 5,000 wounded.”

The casualties of this week's attack on a #migrant centre in #Tajoura are 53 dead and 130 injured, making the overall toll of the #Tripoli conflict nearly 1000 dead & more than 5000 wounded. WHO urges a rapid & peaceful solution so that all people in #Libya are safe from harm. pic.twitter.com/BNa3UH1BCN — World Health Organization in Libya (@WHOLIBYA) July 5, 2019

The attacks led by Haftar against the internationally-backed government in Tripoli have forced more than 100,000 people to flee their homes.

OPINION: International bodies condemn the Libya air strike, but they have failed the country

In order to stop the tragedy in the war-torn country, WHO urged a “rapid and peaceful solution so that all people in Libya are safe from harm.”

Libyans have been involved in a bloody power struggle since 2011, when NATO backed a revolution against long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi that led to his ouster.