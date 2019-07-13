Report: 74 Palestinians wounded by Israel forces in Gaza

At least 74 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces, while participating in the 66th consecutive protest of the March of Return at the Gaza-Israel barrier on July 12, 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] At least 74 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces, while participating in the 66th consecutive protest of the March of Return at the Gaza-Israel barrier on July 12, 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] At least 74 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces, while participating in the 66th consecutive protest of the March of Return at the Gaza-Israel barrier on July 12, 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

At least 74 Palestinians were wounded in Israel’s crackdown on the 66th Friday of the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) has said.

According to the rights group, the wounded included 23 children, two women, two journalists and two paramedics.

The Great March of Return began on 30 March 2018, calling for an end to Israel’s ongoing siege on Gaza and reinforcing the right of return. Since then, Israel has killed 306 protesters and wounded around 17,000 others.

