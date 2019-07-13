Report: 74 Palestinians wounded by Israel forces in Gaza

July 13, 2019 at 12:47 pm
At least 74 Palestinians were wounded in Israel’s crackdown on the 66th Friday of the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) has said.
According to the rights group, the wounded included 23 children, two women, two journalists and two paramedics.
The Great March of Return began on 30 March 2018, calling for an end to Israel’s ongoing siege on Gaza and reinforcing the right of return. Since then, Israel has killed 306 protesters and wounded around 17,000 others.
