Sudan: Legal advisor calls for return of internet ban 

Sudan’s presidential legal advisor has applied to a court in Khartoum to cancel a ruling to restore internet services to Sudan, the Secretary-General of the Sudanese Consumer Protection Society (SCPS) said yesterday.

In a press release sent to the Anadolu Agency, Yasir Mirghani said the legal advisor to the presidency, Haydar Ahmed Abdullah, filed an appeal with the Khartoum District Court demanding the annulment of the ruling to return internet services to the country.

SCPS’ lawyer objected to the appeal as there is no such governmental institution currently under the presidency of the state, Mirghani added.

Abdullah was asked to bring official documentation to clarify which body he represents, Mirghani explained.

On Tuesday, the internet service returned to mobile phones after a Sudanese court ordered the three telecom companies in the country restore connectivity, which had been cut off in the wake of the violent crackdown carried out in early June against pro-democracy protestors gathered at a sit-in in the capital Khartoum, demanding the ruling Transitional Military Council step down.

