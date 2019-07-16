Iraq deports 33 children of Russian Daesh members

Iraq announced yesterday that it had deported as many as 33 children born to Russian mothers affiliated with Daesh back to Russia.

The Iraqi foreign ministry said in a statement that it has been working with the competent government agencies, including the Supreme Judicial Council, the Ministry of Justice, and the security services, to resolve the issue of deporting children born to Daesh affiliates back to their home countries.

The ministry added that the deportation of the 33 children back to Russia came in coordination with the Russian Embassy in Baghdad and called on all countries with citizens affiliated with Daesh in Iraq to intensify their efforts to receive them.

It added that it has helped return 473 children to their home countries in Russia, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Germany, France, Georgia, Belarus, Finland, Ukraine and Turkey.

READ: The dilemma of captured Daesh fighters and abandoned children? Who is responsible?