Israel detained over 2,750 Palestinians since start of 2019

Israeli occupation forces detained 2,759 Palestinians during the first six months of this year, including 446 minors and 76 women, Palestinian rights groups announced yesterday.

The Prisoners Affairs Commission, the Palestinian Prisoner Society and Addameer said in a joint statement said 5,500 Palestinians were being held in Israeli jails until 30 June 30, including 43 women and 220 minors.

Approximately 500 were held in administrative detention, without charge or trial. Seven have been on hunger strike for over a week, demanding an end to their illegal detention, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said.

Israel Prison Service (IPS) has taken punitive action against the striking prisoners, including denying them family visits, obstructing meetings with their lawyers and transferring them to other prisons.

