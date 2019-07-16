Kuwait deputy FM calls on Al-Arabiya anchor to apologise

Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Khalid Al-Jarallah on Sunday criticised statements by the Al- Arabiya news channel anchor Sarah Dundarawy saying she should apologise for her “grave mistake”.

In a report about Qatar lowering alcohol prices ahead of the 2022 World Cup on Saturday, Dundarawy said: “We are waiting for a response from their Kuwaiti friends on the Qatari generosity.” Her comments sparked anger with Al-Jarallah saying the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information has issued a statement and sent it to the channel’s bureau in the country.

“What happened is a serious mistake which requires those in the channel to adress it as Kuwait worked and will continue to work to heal the Gulf rift,” Al-Jarallah said.

“I believe, this is not the reward that Kuwait should be granted for its efforts to achieve Gulf unity,” he added.

Though Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain joined forces in June 2017 to impose a siege on neighbouring Qatar, Kuwait has maintained contact with all the parties and worked as a mediator to end the Gulf crisis.

