Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Saudi Arabia to sponsor Hajj for NZ terror victims’ families

July 17, 2019 at 7:41 am | Published in: Middle East, New Zealand, News, Oceania, Saudi Arabia
Muslim Hajj pilgrims perform morning prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site, located in the center of the Masjid al-Haram (Grand Mosque) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on 10 August, 2018 [Behçet Alkan/Anadolu Agency]
 July 17, 2019 at 7:41 am

Saudi Arabia will host 200 Hajj pilgrims from families of victims of the March twin terrorist attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, the country’s official news agency reported Wednesday, says Anadolu Agency.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued an executive order so they could perform their holy duty of pilgrimage.

SPA noted that the decision was taken with a view to easing the pain of suffering families and empowering Saudi Arabia’s fight against terrorism.

On March 15, 2019, terrorist Brenton Tarrant attacked two mosques in the city of Christchurch during Friday prayers and killed 51 people and wounded 49 others.

OPINION: Five observations regarding the New Zealand massacre

Categories
Middle EastNew ZealandNewsOceaniaSaudi Arabia
Show Comments
Show Comments