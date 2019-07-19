Algeria: Ex-transport minister held on suspicion of corruption

The Algerian Supreme Court yesterday ordered former minister of transport and public works in the government of ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Ammar Gul, to be investigated for corruption, local media reported.

“The Supreme Court’s advisor ordered that former minister of transport and public works, Ammar Gul, be placed in provisional detention, while investigations are carried out regarding businessman Mahieddine Tahkout,” who is linked to other cases of corruption.

According to local media, Gul has been held in Harrach prison, east of the capital, along with other members of Bouteflika’s government, including former prime ministers Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sallal.

READ: There is no reason to be optimistic about the election of the Algerian parliament Speaker

Gul’s arrest is likely to be linked to licenses granted to Tahkout relating to the acquisition of buses for a number of universities in the country dating back to the 1990s.

The businessman is already under investigation on suspicion of obtaining a number of concessions in investment projects.

In late May it was revealed that the Algerian judiciary is investigating about 50 cases of corruption, in which ministers and former senior officials affiliated to the regime of former president Bouteflika are suspected to be involved.