Algeria investigates 50 corruption cases involving senior officials

The Algerian judiciary is investigating about 50 cases of corruption, in which ministers and former senior officials affiliated to the regime of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika are suspected to be involved.

El Khabar quoted law experts saying that the number of cases and documents exceeds the capacity of the Algerian judiciary because of the limited number of investigating judges and specialists available.

Source with knowledge of the legal work clarified that the investigation into these cases could last many years, because of the need to conduct technical expertise and to hear a large number of witnesses. This means trials may be delayed.

