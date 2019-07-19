Gazans flock to fence for 67th week of protests

Palestinians on Friday converged near the fence that separates Gaza Strip from Israel, to demonstrate against Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories, Anadolu Agency reports.

Gaza’s National Authority for Return and Breaking the Siege (NARBS), which organizes weekly rallies, called on Palestinians to attend demonstration and affirm on their right to return to their villages in historical Palestine.

Earlier on Friday, the NARBS warned Israel against any “escalation” against the Palestinian peaceful protestors.

Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, nearly 270 protesters have been killed — and thousands more wounded — by Israeli troops deployed near the buffer zone.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic amenities.

