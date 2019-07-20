Palestinian girl turns grape leaves into pieces of art
We heard through the grapevine that Lin al-Hac is an amazing artist
July 20, 2019 at 12:48 am
Lin al-Hac, a 21 years old Palestinian woman, colors grape leaves with oil colors, turning them into pieces of art, in Gaza City, Gaza on 16 July 2019. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Lin al-Hac, a 21 years old Palestinian woman, colors grape leaves with oil colors, turning them into pieces of art, in Gaza City, Gaza on 16 July 2019. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Lin al-Hac, a 21 years old Palestinian woman, colors grape leaves with oil colors, turning them into pieces of art, in Gaza City, Gaza on 16 July 2019. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Lin al-Hac, a 21 years old Palestinian woman, colors grape leaves with oil colors, turning them into pieces of art, in Gaza City, Gaza on 16 July 2019. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Lin al-Hac, a 21 years old Palestinian woman, colors grape leaves with oil colors, turning them into pieces of art, in Gaza City, Gaza on 16 July 2019. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Lin al-Hac, a 21 years old Palestinian woman, colors grape leaves with oil colors, turning them into pieces of art, in Gaza City, Gaza on 16 July 2019. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Lin al-Hac, a 21 years old Palestinian woman, colors grape leaves with oil colors, turning them into pieces of art, in Gaza City, Gaza on 16 July 2019. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Lin al-Hac, a 21 years old Palestinian woman, colors grape leaves with oil colors, turning them into pieces of art, in Gaza City, Gaza on 16 July 2019. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Lin al-Hac, a 21 years old Palestinian woman, colors grape leaves with oil colors, turning them into pieces of art, in Gaza City, Gaza on 16 July 2019. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Lin al-Hac, a 21 years old Palestinian woman, colors grape leaves with oil colors, turning them into pieces of art, in Gaza City, Gaza on 16 July 2019. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Related