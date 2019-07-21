Iran says tanker incidents have not impacted its oil exports

Iran’s oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh, said on Sunday that the country’s oil exports had not been impacted so far by the recent tanker incidents in the Gulf, as reported by Reuters.

“Oil tankers and export of oil is one of the issues in which we have limitations and the US and its allies have caused restrictions for us and we have to be sensitive,” the Iranian oil ministry’s SHANA news agency quoted him as saying.

Britain has called Iran’s capture of the Stena Impero in the Gulf on Friday a “hostile act” and rejected Tehran’s explanation that it seized the vessel because it had been involved in an accident.

READ: Iran releases images of seized British tanker