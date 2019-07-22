Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Al-Araqeeb demolished by Israeli forces for 147th time

July 22, 2019 at 8:37 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian demonstrators take part in a protest against the destruction of their houses by the Israeli troops in the village of Al-Araqeeb on August 10,2010 [Mahfouz Abu Turk / Apaimages]
Palestinian demonstrators take part in a protest against the destruction of their homes by the Israeli troops in the village of Al-Araqeeb on 10 August 2010 [Mahfouz Abu Turk/ Apaimages]
 July 22, 2019 at 8:37 pm

Israeli authorities demolished the Palestinian Bedouin village of Al-Araqeeb for the 147th time on Monday, reported Arab 48.

Israeli state forces and officials equipped with bulldozers moved in during the early morning and destroyed residential tents and structures being used by the residents.

Al-Araqeeb was first demolished in 2010, and since then, Israeli authorities have fought the village’s Palestinian Bedouin citizens with repeated demolitions, prosecutions, and fines.

READ: Israel demolishes Al-Araqeeb Bedouin village for 146th time

The village was last destroyed on 27 June.

Al-Araqeeb’s people are resisting efforts to have them forcibly displaced and their lands confiscated for a new forest by the Jewish National Fund.

Thousands of Palestinian Bedouin citizens live in so-called ‘unrecognised villages’, which Israeli authorities refuse to regularise and grant basic services.

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments