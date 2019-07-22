Al-Araqeeb demolished by Israeli forces for 147th time

Israeli authorities demolished the Palestinian Bedouin village of Al-Araqeeb for the 147th time on Monday, reported Arab 48.

Israeli state forces and officials equipped with bulldozers moved in during the early morning and destroyed residential tents and structures being used by the residents.

Al-Araqeeb was first demolished in 2010, and since then, Israeli authorities have fought the village’s Palestinian Bedouin citizens with repeated demolitions, prosecutions, and fines.

The village was last destroyed on 27 June.

Al-Araqeeb’s people are resisting efforts to have them forcibly displaced and their lands confiscated for a new forest by the Jewish National Fund.

Thousands of Palestinian Bedouin citizens live in so-called ‘unrecognised villages’, which Israeli authorities refuse to regularise and grant basic services.