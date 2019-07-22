Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi minister says Iran’s actions are unacceptable

July 22, 2019 at 4:49 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Iran, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, UK
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir speaks during a news conference in the desert kingdom's capital Riyadh on 15 November 2018. [Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images]
Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs on Sunday condemned Iran’s seizure of a British flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and urged the international community to take action to deter such “unacceptable” behaviour, Reuters reports.

“Any attack on the freedom of navigation is a violation of international law,” Adel Aljubeir said in a Twitter post.

Saudi Ambassador to UN: It is time to end war in Yemen

“Iran must realise its acts of intercepting ships, including most recently the British ship, are completely unacceptable. The world community must take action to deter such behaviour,” he added.

Iran said on Friday it had seized Britain’s Stena Impero tanker, which had been heading to a port in Saudi Arabia and suddenly changed course after passing through the strait at the mouth of the Gulf.

