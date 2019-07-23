Portuguese / Spanish / English

Elie Saab Jr’s wedding draws envy on social media

July 23, 2019 at 1:41 pm | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News, Twitter Trends
Elie Saab Jr. and Christina Mourad
Elie Saab Jr. and Christina Mourad on their wedding day in Lebanon on 19 July 2019
Hannah Szeto
 July 23, 2019 at 1:41 pm

This weekend, Lebanese designer Elie Saab’s son got married in a stunning three-day ceremony already being dubbed as Lebanon’s royal wedding.

Elie Saab Jr. and Christina Mourad tied the knot on Friday in a Maronite ceremony just northeast of Beirut at the Church of Bkerke, followed by a reception held at the exclusive Faqra club.

Many celebrities were in attendance, including supermodel Sara Sampaio and influencer Nadine Labaki. Legendary Lebanese singers Nancy Ajram and Elissa serenaded the newlyweds.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri gave the happy couple his well wishes at the reception.

Lebanese singer Julia Boutros and “Queen of Burlesque” Dita Von Teese also joined in the celebrations.

The wedding was lavish and glamorous, drawing much awe and envy on social media.

Mourad wore various designs by her father-in-law for her wedding, including one for her pre-wedding party, one for her ceremony and a different outfit for the reception.

The object of everyone’s envy was Mourad’s beautiful custom made dress by Elie Saab.

Twitter users admired the beauty of the dress and set their hearts on one of their own Elie Saab gowns for their weddings.

Many expressed their hopes for Elie Saab to be their own father-in-law, just so they could wear that dress.

One user joked about wearing a retail chain’s dress in front of Elie Saab.

Others envied the glamour of the wedding and how the Elie Saab’s dress added perfectly to the lavish affair.

Alf Mabrouk to the happy couple!

