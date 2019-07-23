Elie Saab Jr’s wedding draws envy on social media

This weekend, Lebanese designer Elie Saab’s son got married in a stunning three-day ceremony already being dubbed as Lebanon’s royal wedding.

Elie Saab Jr. and Christina Mourad tied the knot on Friday in a Maronite ceremony just northeast of Beirut at the Church of Bkerke, followed by a reception held at the exclusive Faqra club.

Many celebrities were in attendance, including supermodel Sara Sampaio and influencer Nadine Labaki. Legendary Lebanese singers Nancy Ajram and Elissa serenaded the newlyweds.

Queen #nancyajram at the wedding of the Lebanese designer #eliesaab son and added a wonderful atmosphere to the concert by singing a collection of her best romantic and summer songs ( Lawn 3yonk , badna nwal3 eljaw, ah w Nos) ⭐💚👑👍😍🔥🎤🥁@NancyAjram pic.twitter.com/CubW6jH5pZ — 🇮🇶💚 ASAWER (@ASAWER_CLUB) July 20, 2019

Elissa sings and ignites joy and happiness with the song #ilaKolLliBihibbouni at the wedding of the son of world designer Elie Saab @elissakh #Elissa pic.twitter.com/QrNHziDGW7 — Shatha (@atallahshatha) July 20, 2019

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri gave the happy couple his well wishes at the reception.

Lebanese singer Julia Boutros and “Queen of Burlesque” Dita Von Teese also joined in the celebrations.

.@DitaVonTeese at Christina Mourad's and and Elie Saab Jr.'s wedding in Beirut this weekend.#ditavonteese #ElieKika pic.twitter.com/AdYmIoyKh9 — Dita Von Teese News (@divavonteese_) July 20, 2019

The wedding was lavish and glamorous, drawing much awe and envy on social media.

Me watching Elie Saab Junior’s wedding. It’s out of this world! The dress, the set up, the decoration, literally everything is breathtaking!😍😭 pic.twitter.com/p75t9D5LWo — P (@PatilBerberian) July 20, 2019

Mourad wore various designs by her father-in-law for her wedding, including one for her pre-wedding party, one for her ceremony and a different outfit for the reception.

The object of everyone’s envy was Mourad’s beautiful custom made dress by Elie Saab.

Elie Saab designed this beautiful dress for his son’s bride. It took three pattern makers, six tailors and ten petites mains over 530 hours to create this masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/k5gCJMaosN — M. (@MEENAVOGUEE) July 21, 2019

Twitter users admired the beauty of the dress and set their hearts on one of their own Elie Saab gowns for their weddings.

Elie Saab is one of the best designers hands down. If he doesn’t make my wedding dress, I’m not getting married 😭 https://t.co/qIc7iKMX7t — sakura (@skrawadi) July 22, 2019

The only thing I want from this hell shit life is an Elie Saab wedding gown https://t.co/fPrAmFhn1U — young william eyelash (@ohjasminee) July 22, 2019

Many expressed their hopes for Elie Saab to be their own father-in-law, just so they could wear that dress.

Imagine your father in law being Elie Saab!!!!! https://t.co/8ja8Y1eoKT — Melissa (@MelsWardrobe) July 22, 2019

Can’t wait to marry #ElieSaab’s other son, so I can wear something like this. pic.twitter.com/fIT8PHqWa0 — David Kardashian (@nasbomb_) July 20, 2019

My girl got a free dress and a cute husband and elle Saab as a father in-law — 🧚🏻‍♂️ (@richparsian) July 22, 2019

i mean if my father-in-law was elie saab, i’d expect nothing less lol — panini (@svo_mags) July 21, 2019

One user joked about wearing a retail chain’s dress in front of Elie Saab.

Imagine the inlaws didnt like you and you had to wear davids bridal in front of Elie Saab — Casey (@kcstartdthefire) July 22, 2019

Others envied the glamour of the wedding and how the Elie Saab’s dress added perfectly to the lavish affair.

sometimes I wanna have a low key wedding and then I see an Elie Saab dress and change my mind — Isa (@isabelamaroo) July 23, 2019

all i want is to be rich enough to wear an elie saab dress at my wedding https://t.co/5jFwz7fr0q — gia (@giavannimikhai) July 22, 2019

Alf Mabrouk to the happy couple!