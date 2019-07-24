Report: 6,000 people left Iraq for Kurdistan

Some 6,000 people were displaced from various parts in Iraq and took refuge in the Kurdistan region during the first half of 2019, the Barzani Charity Foundation announced yesterday.

“The refugees included 1,586 families,” the humanitarian organisation explained, noting that the displacement was a result of the “vulnerable security situation in some areas in Iraq.”

Barzani pointed out that Kurdistan is currently accommodating about 1,250,000 Iraqis and 250,000 people from neighbouring countries.

Though Iraq announced victory over Daesh in December 2017, sleeper cells have continued to operate in the country.

