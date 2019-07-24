Senior PA security officials sips tea in Tel Aviv as Palestinians ethnically cleansed in Jerusalem 

An Israeli coffee shop on Monday evening celebrated the visit of senior Palestinian Authority (PA) security officials to Jaffa (Tel Aviv) at a time when occupation forces were demolishing Palestinian homes in Jerusalem, the Shehab News Agency reported.

The Palestinian citizen of Israel who owns the café wrote on Facebook: “We were honoured by the honourable guests: Major General Adnan Al-Dameeri, the General Political Commissioner and spokesman of the PA security services, and the Brigadier General Hussein Al-Kiswani.”

Both of the PA security officials were celebrated as visiting “their home— Tango Caffe.”

The cafe added: “We were pleased with your visit which added happiness and joy to our restaurant. Thank you for your efforts and we are looking forward to more joint cooperation.”

PA officials need Israeli permits to visit cities in Israel. The Facebook post notes that the official was in Tel Aviv to visit his sister.

The visit came as Israeli occupation forces were demolishing 100 Palestinian homes in Area A of the occupied West Bank which is under full PA control. Israel said the buildings were a security risk as they were too close to the illegal Separation Wall it has built in the West Bank.

Israel’s latest measures against Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem were described as “ethnic cleansing” but Hamas and condemned by the EU, the UN and the PA.

