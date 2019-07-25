Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel arrests Palestinian woman after PA releases her

July 25, 2019
23-year-old Palestinian Alaa Bashir, was arrested by Israeli forces on 24 July 2019 [Twitter]
Israeli occupation forces yesterday arrested a Palestinian Alaa Bashir after she was released by the Palestinian Authority (PA), Arab48 reported.

The 23-year-old spent 73 days in PA prisons while being investigated and was released yesterday only to be summoned by Israel’s Shin Bet for questioning.

The PA arrested Bashir from Othman Mosque in May without any judicial order or permission and without telling her or her family the reason for her detention.

She launched a hunger strike in protest of her detention, her family said, adding that this negatively affected her health.

On Sunday, a PA court ruled that she pay a fine of 3,000 Jordanian dinars ($4,231) for each of the charges against her, which remained secret, before she would be released. However she was not released after paying the fines.

In a statement Hamas condemned the “revolving door” policy, which is the effect of the PA and Israel’s security coordination, and which sees prisoners released from incarceration by one body only to be rearrested by the other.

