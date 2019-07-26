French city bans waving Israeli flag

The police authority in France’s eastern city of Strasbourg yesterday prevented the Maccabi Haifa soccer team fans from waving the Israeli flag.

Israel’s Channel 7 described the French move as “a significant rise in anti-Semitism,” pointing out the Strasbourg police had placed “restrictions” on the supporters of the Israeli team.

The restrictions included allowing the Maccabi Haifa fans to stay in “specific places” in the French city, allowing only 600 supporters inside the stadium and banning them from waving the flag in the stadium or across the city.

The French police spokeswoman said she was “worried about possible attacks against Israelis.”

In a similar context, Israel Today reported that three Israeli soccer fans “were beaten violently” by two Frenchmen in a restaurant in the city.