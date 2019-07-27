Mauritania president sacks minister 5 days before leaving office

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz yesterday sacked Health Minister Boubacar Kane just five days before he is due to step down from his post as the country’s head, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Abdel Aziz will step down next week and hand over power to President-elect Mohamed Ould Al-Ghazwani next week.

According to a statement issued by the presidential office, Abdel Aziz appointed Transportation Minister Ould Sayyed Al-Mukhtar to run the health ministry, without giving reasons for the replacement.

Abdel Aziz had visited a hospital in the capital Nouakchott with Kane yesterday morning just one hour before sacking him.

Newly elected president Al-Ghazwani, who won 52 per cent of the votes, is due to take office on Thursday.