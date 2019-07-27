Sudan opposition rejects report on protesters’ killing

Sudanese opposition group Professional Association (SPA) has rejected the report of the investigation committee that acquitted the Transitional Military Council (TMC) from involvement in the killing of the protesters during the dispersal of the sit-in in Khartoum on June 3rd, reports Anadolu Agency.

SPA spokesman Ismail Altaj told a press conference in Khartoum on Saturday that the investigation committee has attempted to acquit the TMC.

”This report has shocked the Sudanese people and the regional and international communities and proved that we need to reform the entire system of justice in the country,” he said.

The investigation committee said 87 people were killed during the dispersal of the sit-in on June 3rd in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.

READ: Sudan says 87 killed, 168 wounded when June 3 protest broken up

The head of the committee, Fath Alrahman Saeed, said that the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) hadn’t given any orders for the dispersal of the sit-in.

Mr. Saeed, however, said that at least nine senior officers had violated the orders given to them by the security committee of the TMC including two major generals from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Sudan TMC has formed an investigation committee after the mass killing of the protesters in the violent incident taken place near the army headquarters in Khartoum.

Doctors committee close to the opposition said that at least 127 protesters were killed and more than 200 wounded during the incident.