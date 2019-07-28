Sudan: Military, armed groups agree to free detainees

Sudan military and armed groups have agreed to release political detainees from both sides to bring peace and stability in Sudan, the deputy chairman of Sudan military transitional council said Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking to journalists in Juba after meeting with Malik Agar, leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North faction in Blue Nile, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said that they also agreed with armed groups to stop war in Sudan, come together as one people and bring stability.

He said that they also agreed to open humanitarian corridors to deliver services to areas affected by war in Sudan.

“We welcome our brothers who have taken arms against the government of Sudan. Their presence and views are very important to us in Sudan, and we really need them to come back home. It’s their home we really need them for stability,” he said.

Praising President Salva Kiir’s move to initiate peace between Sudan rival groups, Dagalo said they are committed to bring peace to Sudan.

Malik Agar said that they are agreed on a number of issues about war and peace in Sudan.

He said that the three armed groups agreed to cease hostilities and create conductive environment in Sudan.

“We have signed several agreements before but they haven’t been implemented, but this time I hope everything will go on well,” Agar said.

Dagalo arrived in Juba on Saturday, where he is set to meet President Salva Kiir and representatives of Sudan rebel groups.

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known by his nickname Hemeti, is on his first trip to South Sudan since his appointment as deputy head of Sudan’s military council following the April ouster of Omar al-Bashir after months of protests.

His visit comes after members of Sudan’s opposition coalition reached what they call a “political deal” in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Hemeti, who also commands a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces, told reporters that he was visiting Juba to meet with President Kiir and Sudanese rebel groups.

“We have come to Juba to brief the president on the situation in Sudan. Also, we want to meet with our brother Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu and leaders of armed movements,” Hemeti said.

“I hope that we will find solutions as soon as possible,” he added.

Hemeti is the one at the forefront of peace talks with opposition groups.