Israel summons 5 residents of Bedouin village of Al-Araqeeb

Five residents of the Palestinian Bedouin village of Al-Araqeeb were called in for investigation by Israeli occupation forces yesterday after their homes were destroyed for the 148th time last week.

Aziz Al-Turi, his mother Umm Aziz and his wife Umm Fahid were summoned on Monday, while Saeed and Salim Al-Turi were released after investigations were carried out at Yoav police station in Beersheva.

The People’s Committee in the village denounced the continued persecution of Al-Araqeeb’s residents, the last of which was Sheikh Sayyah Al-Turi who was ordered to remain in detention for 15 days last week.

The resident’s group in the village said that the investigation comes as part of attempts to intimidate and deport the villagers, considering that investigations are only a means to open criminal files and impose fines, prison terms or deport residents.

“What is happening is an attempt by the state institutions and the police to put pressure on the residents of Al-Araqeeb. What is motivating them at this stage is the fear that residents are making progress in the courts to establish their ownership of the land,” said Sayyah Al-Turi has previously told Arab48.