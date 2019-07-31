Sudan’s Bashir released for ‘hours,’ say sources

Sudanese authorities have released the country’s deposed president Omar Al-Bashir for “hours” to attend his mother’s funeral amid tight security, Russia Today (RT) reported yesterday.

The Sudanese army was reported to have not allowed media at the funeral’s venue.

Bashir’s mother had died at the Military Hospital Helipad in the capital city of Khartoum after her medical suffering.

Read: Sudan military heads: Killing of schoolkids unacceptable

In her last days, she had called on the Sudanese army council to let her visit her son in prison, but her request was rejected.

Bashir is currently facing a series of accusations, including money laundering, possession of large sums of foreign currency without legal grounds, and violation of the emergency order.