Sudan’s Bashir released for ‘hours,’ say sources

July 31, 2019 at 2:08 am | Published in: Africa, News, Sudan
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir delivers a speech at the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum on January 3, 2019. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP/Getty Images)
Sudanese authorities have released the country’s deposed president Omar Al-Bashir for “hours” to attend his mother’s funeral amid tight security, Russia Today (RT) reported yesterday.

The Sudanese army was reported to have not allowed media at the funeral’s venue.

Bashir’s mother had died at the Military Hospital Helipad in the capital city of Khartoum after her medical suffering.

In her last days, she had called on the Sudanese army council to let her visit her son in prison, but her request was rejected.

Bashir is currently facing a series of accusations, including money laundering, possession of large sums of foreign currency without legal grounds, and violation of the emergency order.

