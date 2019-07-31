Summer camp for disabled children in Gaza

With school closed for the summer, disabled children join a summer camp in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] With school closed for the summer, disabled children join a summer camp in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] With school closed for the summer, disabled children join a summer camp in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]. With school closed for the summer, disabled children join a summer camp in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] With school closed for the summer, disabled children join a summer camp in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]. With school closed for the summer, disabled children join a summer camp in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] With school closed for the summer, disabled children join a summer camp in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Some 53 disabled children joined a summer camp sponsored by the Palestinian Children’s Relief Society in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

The Al-Qudra Camp designated activities for children who had lost limbs as a result of Israel’s brutal wars against the Strip and those who were born with disabilities.

Experienced American coordinator Reggie Showers took part in organising the camp.

“The primary goal is to give the child confidence that he can accomplish everything and integrate into society,” says Dunia Saeed, a resident coordinator.

Arts and crafts were on available for participants to take part in, as well as group activities and swimming.

A psychologist was also on hand to help those struggling with mental or emotional trauma.

