Commander: Lebanon army will never allow sedition

Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces General Joseph Aoun said yesterday that the military institution would “never let incitement rhetoric resurrect sedition,” Quds Press reported.

This came in a statement distributed to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the Lebanese army.

Aoun stressed the “efforts and sacrifices” the army is taking to continue reigning in the “Israeli enemy” and fight terror.

“Years passed during which the military institution witnessed many victories and setbacks,” he said, stating that the main goal of the military institution “has been to maintain civil safety and common life.”

He continued: “We will not go back and there is no place for division and disunity among the Lebanese… We will never let incitement rhetoric resurrect sedition.”

