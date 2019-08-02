Israel aggression kills 6 Palestinians in July

Six Palestinians died in July as a result of Israel’s aggression, while 414 were detained, the Jerusalem Centre for Studies said in a reported.

Of those killed, one died in prison. While five of those detained were women, with the majority of those held captured in Jerusalem.

The report monitored 364 Israeli violations, including permanent and temporary military checkpoints, theft of property during the storming of Palestinian homes, in addition to demolitions.

Administrative Detention It is the arrest and detention of individuals by the state without charge or trial. It is applicable on a renewable six-month term.

It noted that occupation forces confiscated Palestinian land in favour of illegal settlement outposts or the construction of roads for settlers on 42 occasions.

“Nearly 1,500 Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem in July,” the centre added.

This comes as the Palestinian Prisoners and Former Prisoners’ Affairs Committee revealed that Israeli occupation forces issued 100 administrative detention orders against Palestinian detainees in July.

READ: Israel arrests 2 Palestinian children ‘trying to cross Gaza fence’