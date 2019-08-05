Angry protests against PA after youth killed in West Bank

Scores of angry Palestinians yesterday closed Al-Quds Street in Balata Refugee Camp in the West Bank city of Nablus after the death of a youth shot by Palestinian security services, the Safa news agency reported.

A Safa reporter said that the Palestinian youths burned tyres in Al-Quds Street, the main entrance to the south of Nablus.

The protests, according to Safa, started when the news about the death of Hashem Atallah Al-Tirawi was reported to his family.

READ: Abbas’s la-la land and the evolution of the American love affair with Israel

Al-Tirawi was wounded when Palestinian Authority security forces opened fire at a number of youths in a vehicle at a checkpoint near the refugee camp.

The wounded youth was transferred to the Israeli hospital of Rambam in Haifa and remained in intensive care until he was pronounced dead yesterday.

No official details were given as to why security agents opened fire at the vehicle, but local media reported that it had failed to stop at a checkpoint.