Syrian army resumes military operations against opposition forces in northwest Syria

Civil defense crews and locals conduct search and rescue works amid debris after airstrikes of Assad Regime's warplanes hit the de-escalation zone of Ariha in Idlib, Syria on 12 July 2019. [Muhammed Said - Anadolu Agency]
The Syrian army said on Monday it was resuming military operations in a Russian-led campaign in northwest Syria that has uprooted tens of thousands and killed hundreds, blaming Turkey for not abiding by its commitments under a truce deal, Reuters reports.

Syrian state media said on Thursday the ceasefire would depend on militants fulfilling a Russian-Turkish deal that tried last year to create an Idlib buffer zone.

“The agreement to a truce was conditional…This did not happen… We resume our military operations against terrorist organisations,” said the army statement.

